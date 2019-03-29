Austin Rivers: Rockets Can Win NBA Title If We Play Up to Defensive Potential

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

The Houston Rockets dominated the Denver Nuggets on both ends during their 112-85 win over the Western Conference's second-place team on Thursday.

After the game, Rockets guard Austin Rivers expressed confidence that his team can win the NBA Finals if that effort is duplicated in the postseason.

"If we play defense like that, we can win the title," Rivers told reporters. "That's what we believe around here."

Per Royce Young of ESPN.com, Rockets guard James Harden believes that performance can be replicated.

"It's not difficult, it's not difficult at all," Harden said. "I think since the break we've been top five in defensive. We have the ability to do it. We just have to do it."

Per NBA.com, Houston is second in the league in defensive rating since the All-Star break. The Rockets are one of three teams in the top six in offensive and defensive efficiency since the break, with the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz being the others.

