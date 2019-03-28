Did Mike Trout Live Up to Historic $430M Contract in Angels' 2019 Opener?

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

After he spent seven seasons establishing himself as the best player in Major League Baseball, Mike Trout faced a new sort of pressure during the Los Angeles Angels' season opener against the Oakland Athletics.

In his first game since signing a record $426.5 million deal on March 19, Trout went 1-for-3 with an eighth-inning single and one walk in the Angels' 4-0 loss.

This was a rough day for the Angels and Trout, who got a nice-looking burn on his leg while sliding into second base in the eighth:

Trout told Scott Van Pelt in an interview on SportsCenter he understands people will always bring up his contract in the context of what he does on the field:

Nothing about the Angels' lineup inspired any confidence Thursday, but one game doesn't define a season. That's the magic of baseball.

How can any player justify signing the biggest contract in professional sports during a single outing?

Not even a player as great as Trout has been—and will continue to be—is capable of doing that. Even if he went 4-for-4 with four grand slams, someone would inevitably shout about him only reaching the postseason once in his career to this point.

Trout will continue his quest to get the Angels back to the playoffs for the first time since 2014.