2019 New Orleans Saints Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

John Bazemore/Associated Press

For the second straight year, the New Orleans Saints saw their postseason end in devastating fashion.

After a miracle play in 2017 followed by an overtime loss (with questionable officiating) in 2018, the Saints are likely desperate for another crack at the playoffs next year.

The problem is, the regular season stands in the way, and you can't assume anything in the NFL.

Drew Brees will try to keep his team focused on the prize as the squad attempts to build off last year's league-best 13-3 record.

Here is a look at the schedule for the upcoming season, courtesy of the team's official website.

Saints' 2019 Schedule

Week 1: vs. Houston Texans on Sept. 9 at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 2: at Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 3: at Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 22 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 4: vs. Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 29 at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 5: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: at Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 7: at Chicago Bears on Oct. 20 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 8: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 11: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 12: vs. Carolina Panthers on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 13: at Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 14: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 15: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 16 at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Week 16: at Tennessee Titans on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 17: at Carolina Panthers on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Analysis

Bill Feig/Associated Press

For teams that win 13 games, the offseason is less about improvement and more to do with keeping the roster intact, and the Saints did that for the most part.

Mark Ingram is gone after eight years with the team, but it was Alvin Kamara's backfield last year anyway. Latavius Murray should also provide some valuable depth at running back.

On defense, former Patriot Malcom Brown should help solidify the middle of the defensive line.

There will be still opportunities to upgrade the team through the draft and more before the start of training camp, but the Saints made sure they at least didn't get any worse. With a roster full of young players who are only getting better, this should be enough to compete for a championship.

Of course, the NFC is full of high-level teams that will once again be top contenders in 2019.

The Saints have a relatively easy schedule overall (ranked No. 22 in the NFL, per John Breech of CBS Sports), but they will see a lot of their biggest competitors in the regular season between the Los Angeles Rams, Chicago Bears and more.

New Orleans will need to be ready for these challenges if it wants to remain in the title hunt.

Pivotal Matchups

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

It will be a tough road to the No. 1 seed in the NFC this season thanks to road games against the Rams, Bears and Seattle Seahawks.

New Orleans went 7-1 on the road last season, but the squad is historically better in the Superdome, with Brees especially better playing at home. In 2018, he had a 133.3 quarterback rating at home compared to a still-respectable 99.3 mark on the road.

The 40-year-old will clearly have to step up his game in Week 2 against the Rams and Week 7 against the Bears.

In Chicago, the offense will have to find a way to score against one of the toughest defenses in the league. In Los Angeles, Brees will have to outscore an offense that was impressive throughout last season.

These games will not only serve as a measuring stick for the team during the year, but they could also become tiebreakers for playoff seeding down the line.