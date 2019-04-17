2019 Atlanta Falcons Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons entered the 2018 NFL season as a possible contender and ended up missing the playoffs, so the team is hoping for more in 2019.

Just two years removed from reaching the Super Bowl, the squad struggled throughout the last campaign and finished 7-9, three whole games away from reaching the postseason.

Despite the disappointment, the Falcons have had a relatively quiet offseason with few notable additions on either side of the ball. They believe the roster is already built to win games—the team just needs to execute.

Hopefully, some coaching staff changes and more discipline will be exactly what is needed to get this organization back on track in 2019.

The schedule won't be easy, but Atlanta will be ready for it. Here is what the team is facing heading into 2019, per the team's official website.

Falcons' 2019 Schedule

Week 1: at Vikings on Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 2: vs. Eagles on Sept. 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 3: at Colts on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 4: vs. Titans on Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS

Week 5: at Texans on Oct. 6 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 6: at Cardinals on Oct. 13 at 4:05 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 7: vs. Rams on Oct. 20 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 8: vs. Seahawks on Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: at Saints on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 11: at Panthers on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 12: vs. Buccaneers on Nov. 24 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 13: vs. Saints on Nov. 28 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC

Week 14: vs. Panthers on Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 15: at 49ers on Dec. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 16: vs. Jaguars on Dec. 22 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Week 17: at Buccaneers on Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox

Analysis

Although last season didn't go as expected, there is no shortage of talent in the squad.

The offense is especially loaded, with 2016 MVP Matt Ryan throwing the ball to Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Mohamed Sanu in what was the No. 4 passing attack in the NFL last season. Losing Tevin Coleman to free agency could hurt, but a healthy Devonta Freeman and Ito Smith will go a long way.

Considering this unit finished sixth in the league in total yards in 2018, there should be plenty of confidence on that side of the ball.

There should be more question marks regarding the defense, which ranked 28th in yards allowed. Still, Deion Jones, Desmond Trufant, Takkarist McKinley, Vic Beasley and others can make an impact when healthy.

With some more impact players in the draft and Dan Quinn taking on a more hands-on role, this defense can be a real strength next year.

Some improvement will be needed with a schedule tied for the seventh-hardest in the NFL, per John Breech of CBS Sports.

Pivotal Matchups

Every game against the New Orleans Saints is an important one regardless of the record for either team. Of course, the matchups will be even more vital after the Saints finished six games better in the standings last year.

The Saints were the clear better team last season, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC with the best record in the NFL at 13-3. Although the squad fell short of a title, it will be coming back gunning for one in 2019.

Atlanta has to be there to stop them.

The Falcons have to make a big jump in the standings to catch the Saints, but winning head-to-head matchups in Week 10 and Week 13 will go a long way.

Home games against the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles could also be key games during the upcoming season.