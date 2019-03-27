Warriors' Jordan Bell Suspended 1 Game for Conduct Detrimental to Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 27, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Jordan Bell in action during an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors announced Wednesday that power forward Jordan Bell received a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team."

Bell will miss Wednesday night's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. No further details about the situation were immediately released.

                                                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

