Clippers Clinch NBA Playoff Berth with Win vs. Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Clippers became the fifth team in the Western Conference to clinch a postseason berth with a 122-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night at the Target Center.

Forward Danilo Gallinari led the way for the Clippers with 25 points in the clincher.

The 45-30 Clippers return to the playoffs after finishing last season 42-40 and missing out. Prior to 2017-18, L.A. made the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, the last four under head coach Doc Rivers.

L.A. is one of the hotter squads in the league, having won 11 of the last 12 games. The Clippers have seven regular-season games remaining with the NBA-best Milwaukee Bucks up next on Thursday.

