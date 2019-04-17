2019 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs can now circle the date of their revenge game against the New England Patriots, who beat them in last season's AFC Championship Game, after their 2019 schedule was released Wednesday.

The Chiefs are coming off their third consecutive AFC West title, and they claimed the No. 1 overall seed in the conference last season. Since then, much has been made of Kansas City's offseason departures and acquisitions.

Now, attention can be turned toward how to make their new pieces work together with 2018 NFL MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes in their quest to reach the Super Bowl this time around.

Below is a look at the Chiefs' schedule for their 60th season per the team's official website.

Kansas City Chiefs' 2019 Schedule

All times Eastern

Week 1: Sept. 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. on CBS



Week 2: Sept. 15 at Oakland Raiders, 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Week 3: Sept. 22 vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 4: Sept. 29 at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 5: Oct. 6 vs. Indianapolis Colts, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 6: Oct. 13 vs. Houston Texans, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 7: Oct. 17 at Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m. on Fox, NFL Network or Amazon

Week 8: Oct. 27 vs. Green Bay Packers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 9: Nov. 3 vs. Minnesota Vikings, 1 p.m. on FOX

Week 10: Nov. 10 at Tennessee Titans, 1p.m. on CBS

Week 11: Nov. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers (in Mexico), 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

Week 12: BYE

Week 13: Dec. 1 vs. Oakland Raiders, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 14: Dec. 8 at New England Patriots, 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Week 15: Dec. 15 vs. Denver Broncos, 1 p.m. on CBS

Week 16: Dec. 22 at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Week 17: Dec. 29 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m. on CBS

Analysis

Bob Levey/Getty Images

K.C. released two veteran leaders in linebacker Justin Houston and safety Eric Berry, and they also traded edge-rusher Dee Ford, Pro Football Focus' leading pass-rusher of 2018. At the same time, the Chiefs signed safety Tyrann Mathieu, defensive end Alex Okafor and cornerback Bashaud Breeland in free agency.

The defense was an anchor for the 12-4 Chiefs in 2018, ranking second-to-last in total defense.

That said, the most important name still resides on the Chiefs' roster: Mahomes.

As a first-year starter in 2018, Mahomes outperformed anybody's wildest expectations. Mahomes joined Peyton Manning as the only two players in NFL history to throw for at least 50 touchdowns and 5,000 yards.

While Mahomes has given nobody a single reason to doubt him, it's absurd to expect him to repeat those numbers.

Can the supporting cast compensate if the 23-year-old phenomenon has a down year, even if it's only down by his standards?

The status of speedster receiver Tyreek Hill will go a long way in determining that as he is still being investigated for battery and child abuse or neglect at his home in March.

As of Monday, per Vahe Gregorian of the Kansas City Star, Hill was participating in the Chiefs' offseason workout program and no charges have been filed.

Mahomes' otherworldly athleticism won the Chiefs numerous games they otherwise had no business winning. One of those games came in the form of an ugly 27-24 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 at home.

The Ravens will again travel to Arrowhead in 2019.

Within the AFC West, the Chiefs posted a 5-1 record, with their only loss coming in Week 15 to the Los Angeles Chargers in heartbreaking last-minute fashion.

However, it was the divisional record that served as a tiebreaker for the AFC West over the Chargers in the end. That race between L.A. and K.C. should be just as intense come 2019.

Key Matchups

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Chiefs will travel to New England for the third season in a row. This season's matchup has more of an edge than previous seasons, though, as the Patriots are responsible for keeping the Chiefs out of Super Bowl LIII—and on Kansas City's home field, no less.

The Chiefs were right there with New England in both losses. In Week 6, the Chiefs were handed their first defeat of the season when the Patriots won 43-40 on a last-second field goal in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The AFC Championship Game, believe it or not, was even more dramatic as it went to overtime.

Another tough away game will come against the Chicago Bears.

The Bears' had the third-best defense last season, supercharged by linebacker Khalil Mack. As an example of what we may be able to expect when the Chiefs pay the Bears a visit, the Chicago defense swallowed the Los Angeles Rams offense at Soldier Field in a Week 14 victory.

The Chiefs and Bears haven't faced off in the regular season since 2015, and these two have morphed into drastically different squads since then. The Bears hired Matt Nagy as their head coach away from his position as offensive coordinator with the Chiefs.

The three divisional opponents the Chiefs play every season will be pivotal matchups, on the other hand, especially the Chargers and Oakland Raiders.

Kansas City swept Oakland in 2018, but the Raiders are vastly improved on paper given their additions of All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown, wide receiver Tyrell Williams and safety LaMarcus Joyner. That's not to mention the 4-12 Raiders of last season gave Kansas City all it could handle in Week 13.

There are Super Bowl expectations in Kansas City following a surprisingly dominant 2018, which places pressure on each of these 16 regular-season games.