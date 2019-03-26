Jay Gruden: Redskins Will Take a 'Hard Look' at QB with 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick

Jay Gruden: Redskins Will Take a 'Hard Look' at QB with 1st-Round NFL Draft PickMarch 26, 2019
Washington holds the No. 15 pick in this year's NFL draft, and according to head coach Jay Gruden, the team will explore quarterback options with that selection, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:
Ian Rapoport @RapSheet
From talking to #Redskins coach Jay Gruden, the Skins are going to take a hard look at the top QBs. They’ll bring them in for visits and consider taking the right one at 15. That adds an intriguing dynamic.
Washington already traded a sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for veteran quarterback Case Keenum and a seventh-round selection this offseason, though Keenum isn't a long-term solution.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Fresh Take: Redskins Need to Draft a QB