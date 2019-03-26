Jay Gruden: Redskins Will Take a 'Hard Look' at QB with 1st-Round NFL Draft Pick

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington holds the No. 15 pick in this year's NFL draft, and according to head coach Jay Gruden, the team will explore quarterback options with that selection, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:

Washington already traded a sixth-round pick to the Denver Broncos for veteran quarterback Case Keenum and a seventh-round selection this offseason, though Keenum isn't a long-term solution.

