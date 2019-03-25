Ronda Rousey Talks Headlining WWE WrestleMania 35, How She Found Out and More

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Associated Press

WWE confirmed Monday the Triple Threat match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair will main-event WrestleMania 35 on April 7. Rousey offered her thoughts on the announcement in an interview on her personal website.

She said Paul Heyman informed her of the move because she had coincidentally gone to him with an idea for a promo in which she'd reference wrestling in the headline match:

"And the reason I found out is I sent him this long text, basically saying: 'Hey, Paul, let's do an April Fool's Day joke on April Fool's Day on RAW, saying that I'm pregnant and that the women are no longer the main event in WrestleMania, because I'm out.' Then at the end of the show, we can say, 'April Fool's!' Then he called me back immediately, and he said, 'Yeah, great idea and all, but they're going to announce to all major outlets and everything that the women are actually going to main event, this Monday. So we can't do your April Fool's Day joke. They're making that official, official.'"

Rousey's proposed joke referenced the rumor she intends to take an extended break following WrestleMania. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported in January that Rousey will step away from WWE in order to start a family with her husband, UFC fighter Travis Browne.

Rousey made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H.

She said Monday that wrestling in a headlining match at WrestleMania wasn't necessarily a dream of hers growing up because women's wrestling was nowhere near as popular as it is today. And even upon joining WWE, Rousey added she expected to be around long enough to get positioned for the main event of the company's biggest show.

An all-women's WrestleMania main event was inevitable given how much WWE has committed to its women's division in recent years. Rousey's arrival probably hastened the move since she has the kind of crossover appeal the company loves to utilize for major pay-per-views.

In general, some fans have felt underwhelmed by the general build to Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair.

What originally looked to be a singles bout between Rousey and Lynch got muddied a bit with the addition of Flair. Then came Lynch's storyline suspension and Rousey flouting wrestling kayfabe.

All of those issues will be largely forgotten when the gravity of the Triple Threat match sinks in. The WWE Universe will be witnessing history as WrestleMania 35 draws to a close.