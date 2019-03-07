Ronda Rousey Says 'F--k You People' to WWE Universe, Calls Wrestling 'Made Up'

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have been blurring the lines between reality and kayfabe as part of their rivalry heading into WrestleMania 35. Now, Rousey is setting her sights on WWE fans writ large, too.

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Norm Quarrinton shared Rousey's comments on her vlog series in which she criticized the WWE universe for booing her at Staples Center in Los Angeles:

"I'm not going out there and doing their f--king act anymore. I'm going out there and doing whatever the hell I want. And they can explain it however they want, but ... f--k em. Everybody. WWE Universe included. I meant that. I'm going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. 'Ohhhh don't break kayfabe Ronda!' Wrestling is scripted. It's made up. It's not real. None of those bitches can f--king touch me. The end."

The discussion begins at the 9:10 mark (warning: video contains profanity).

