Steve Kerr, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green Explain Warriors' 35-Point Loss to Mavs

The Golden State Warriors fell to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night, 126-91, and after the game the team tried to explain what happened in the shocking blowout.

Head coach Steve Kerr blamed it on the team's defense, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com:



"Defensively, we were not connected. We weren't talking, and we got off to that slow start. And Dallas is always a hard team to guard—they execute well, and I think they made 12 threes in the first half, 21 for the game. A lot of miscommunication—but we just couldn't pull together after that slow start, and we never could get any traction in the game. So, we just got to flush this one down the toilet and move on to tomorrow. Not much else to do."

Kevin Durant wasn't particularly bothered by the loss, however.

"It's not odd at all. I think everybody in that locker room has gotten their asses beat at home before. I know this experience is different, how much winning we've done the last few years. But we're still in the NBA; guys have been a part of terrible games, along with the great games, as well. The good thing about it, we play tomorrow night too."

The Warriors were without star guard Steph Curry, who was given the night off with the Warriors playing a back-to-back and facing the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. But Curry probably couldn't have saved a Warriors side that gave up 126 points and shot just 13.3 percent from three (4-of-30) while allowing the Mavericks to shoot 42.9 percent from deep (21-of-49).

Even veteran Dirk Nowitzki was red hot, hitting 5-of-8 threes on his way to 21 points.

"We just got punched," Draymond Green noted. "You kind of sensed the energy wasn't there. That's kind of normal in a game like that. I didn't really sense we'd lose by 40.

"Sometimes you have games where playing against that team isn't going to get you up," he added. "You got to find the energy somewhere else. We didn't."

The loss dropped the Warriors to a half-game behind the Denver Nuggets for the top overall seed in the Western Conference playoffs, though the Dubs still have 10 games to make up that slight deficit. Avoiding performances like Saturday night's will help.