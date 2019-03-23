NBA Rumors: Ex-Rockets F Donatas Motiejunas, Spurs Nearing Contract Agreement

Fred Lee/Getty Images

Former Houston Rockets forward Donatas Motiejunas is close to a contract agreement with the San Antonio Spurs, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Motiejunas, 28, has played with the Shandong Golden Stars of the Chinese Basketball Association over the past two seasons. He averaged 27.3 points on 55.1 percent shooting and 14.0 rebounds per game last season.

The Rockets drafted the 7-foot forward 20th overall in 2011. He played four seasons in Houston, averaging 7.8 points and 4.0 boards in 19.0 minutes per game. Motiejunas played 34 games for the New Orleans Pelicans in 2016-17 before heading to the CBA.

The 42-31 Spurs are a near-lock to make the playoffs. They reside in the eighth and final playoff spot in the West but have a six-game lead over the ninth-place Sacramento Kings with nine contests remaining.

The Spurs could use another big man during their postseason run, especially after buying out center Pau Gasol earlier this season.

San Antonio's 10-man rotation against Houston on Friday consisted of six guards, two wings and two bigs. Motiejunas could be a useful addition if head coach Gregg Popovich thinks he needs more size to match up better with a certain team.

The question is whether the 7-footer can resemble the player from the 2014-15 season, when he posted 12.0 points on 50.4 percent shooting and also knocked down 36.8 percent of his threes.

If that version of Motiejunas returns for San Antonio, then the Spurs could have an important X-factor in their back pocket in April.

Motiejunas isn't the only ex-NBA player who is potentially making the bounce back from the CBA, as Jimmer Fredette recently signed a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. With the CBA season now over, we'll see if other NBA teams look to make additions to close out the year.