Reds 2B Scooter Gennett Out 8-12 Weeks; Groin Injury Diagnosed As Strain

Norm Hall/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Reds announced Saturday that second baseman Scooter Gennett will be out eight to 12 weeks with a groin strain.

Fletcher Page of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Gennett, 28, suffered the injury sliding for a ground ball from Milwaukee Brewers catcher Yasmani Grandal during a Friday spring training game.

Per Page, "Gennett appeared to say 'it popped' to trainer Steve Baumann before he was helped off the field by Baumann and Reds' manager David Bell."

Gennett had 23 home runs, 92 RBI and a .310 batting average last season. The 2018 National League All-Star also posted an .847 OPS.

Gennett's value to the Reds can't be understated. He finished first on the team in batting average and runs and second in WAR, home runs, RBI and OPS. Furthermore, FanGraphs listed Gennett with the fifth-best WAR among qualified second basemen in the league.

This is a significant blow to the Reds lineup, especially considering that Gennett could be out until mid-to-late June. That could force him off the field for nearly half of the regular season.

Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reported that Jose Peraza will play second and Jose Iglesias will man shortstop in Gennett's absence.

The 24-year-old Peraza posted 14 home runs, 58 RBI, a .288 batting average and a .416 slugging percentage, all of which were career highs.

The 29-year-old Iglesias, who signed as a free agent with the Reds following four-and-a-half seasons with the Detroit Tigers, had five home runs, 48 RBI and a .699 OPS last season.

The Reds begin their 2019 season on Thursday at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.