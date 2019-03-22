MLB Rumors: Justin Verlander, Astros Nearing 2-Year, $66M Contract Extension

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will get some nice security beyond this season, as he is reportedly close to agreeing to a two-year extension with Houston worth around $66 million, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB Network.

Verlander is set to make $28 million in 2019, the final season of a seven-year contract extension he signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2013.

The 36-year-old might have had a hard time getting a long-term deal on the open market, but his high level of play has helped increase his already massive salary.

At $33 million per season, Verlander would have the third-highest annual salary in the majors behind recently extended Mike Trout and Zack Greinke, per Spotrac.

The veteran finished second in Cy Young voting last season after posting a 16-9 record with a 2.52 ERA, leading the league with 290 strikeouts and a 0.90 WHIP. This came after going 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA in five starts with the Astros last season after a trade from the Tigers.

He was named ALCS MVP that year while helping lead Houston to its first World Series title.

While few are better at his best, Verlander is also one of the most consistent pitchers in the game with at least 200 innings pitched in 11 of the last 12 years. He has finished in the top five of Cy Young voting seven times in this stretch, including a win in 2011.

Keeping Verlander for the next few years will cost the Astros a lot of money, but he has proved his value time and again.