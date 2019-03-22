Celtics Rumors: Greg Monroe Agrees to 10-Day Contract with Boston

Celtics Rumors: Greg Monroe Agrees to 10-Day Contract with BostonMarch 23, 2019
The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed veteran big man Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.
The 28-year-old appeared in 38 games for the Toronto Raptors this season (two starts), averaging 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.
The Raptors traded Monroe and a 2021 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in February for cash, and the Nets promptly cut Monroe. He's been without a team since.
He did appear in 28 games with the Celtics last season, averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game. In Boston, he'll offer the team more depth down on the block alongside players like Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis.
Keith Robinson of Yahoo Sports added more context on the pickup:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Per a source, the Celtics signing Greg Monroe does not mean the team will not sign Thomas Robinson. Boston wants to see Robinson play out the NBAGL season with Maine. In addition, the Celtics wanted someone ready to go right now with other bigs banged up.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
To make something clear: Monroe’s 10 Day contract can expire and he is still playoff eligible. The waiver eligibility deadline of 3/1 is for waivers, not expiry of 10 Day contracts.
Monroe's addition will help a Celtics team in the short term as players like Baynes battle through minor injuries, though it's hard to imagine he'll play a major role for the team if he sticks with them into the postseason.
Nonetheless, the Celtics will take the help in the short term as they battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. Boston (43-29) began Friday as the East's fifth-place team.
