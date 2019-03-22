Celtics Rumors: Greg Monroe Agrees to 10-Day Contract with Boston

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics have reportedly signed veteran big man Greg Monroe to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

The 28-year-old appeared in 38 games for the Toronto Raptors this season (two starts), averaging 4.8 points and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

The Raptors traded Monroe and a 2021 second-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets in February for cash, and the Nets promptly cut Monroe. He's been without a team since.

He did appear in 28 games with the Celtics last season, averaging 10.2 points and 6.3 rebounds in 19.1 minutes per game. In Boston, he'll offer the team more depth down on the block alongside players like Al Horford, Marcus Morris, Aron Baynes and Daniel Theis.

Keith Robinson of Yahoo Sports added more context on the pickup:

Monroe's addition will help a Celtics team in the short term as players like Baynes battle through minor injuries, though it's hard to imagine he'll play a major role for the team if he sticks with them into the postseason.

Nonetheless, the Celtics will take the help in the short term as they battle for playoff positioning in the Eastern Conference. Boston (43-29) began Friday as the East's fifth-place team.