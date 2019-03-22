Thibaut Courtois Says He's 'One of the Best' Amid Criticism from Spanish Media

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has said he still considers himself to be one of the world's best in his position despite his recent struggles.

Courtois made the switch to Los Blancos from Chelsea before the current campaign, although he's endured a difficult first season at the Santiago Bernabeu. On Thursday, he made a major mistake for Belgium too, losing the ball to Denis Cheryshev and costing his side a goal in the 3-1 win.

Speaking after that error, Courtois said he still has self-belief despite the criticism he's received from some sections of the Spanish media, per AS.

"I still consider myself one of the best in the world," said the Madrid stopper. "Even though the Spanish press want to kill me. I feel strong, I'm calm, playing well and training well."

On the error he made against Russia, Courtois took full responsibility. "I got a nudge from the Russian attacker," he said. "I didn't have the strength to clear it. I made a bit of a mistake. That's the life of a goalkeeper. After that, I calmed down and played my game."

Per Soccer AM, Courtois was caught dallying on the ball in front of his own goal, allowing Russia to equalise in the UEFA European Championship qualifier (UK only):

After Youri Tielemans' opening goal for Belgium, eventually they won the game thanks to a brace from Eden Hazard. Afterward, the forward joked about the blunder made by his former Chelsea team-mate:

It's been surprising to see Courtois struggle this season, especially following a FIFA World Cup in which he was excellent for Belgium. The keeper was named in the team of the tournament, as he was crucial in the Red Devils' run to the semi-finals and eventual third-place finish.

After arriving at Madrid it took Courtois a while to cement his spot as first-choice ahead of Keylor Navas, although in a season in which the entire team has struggled, his own form has suffered.

Following the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane as manager, Courtois was dropped for the Frenchman's first game in charge back in La Liga, with Navas drafted in for the 2-0 win over Celta Vigo. Speaking on Eleven Sports, Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague said he understood the choice:

Spanish football journalist Andy West had his say on the Madrid goalkeeping situation:

At his peak, there's no doubt Courtois is one of the most effective goalkeepers in the world. Under the high ball he can be a dominant force, while his rangy frame allows him to palm shots away from corners. But during his spell at Madrid, typically reliable parts of his game have been sloppy.

Clearly confidence isn't an issue for Courtois and he'll be keen to prove the doubters he wrong. But with Zidane at the helm and Navas getting the nod early in his tenure, it'll be intriguing to see how many opportunities the Belgium star gets before the end of 2018-19.