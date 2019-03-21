Zion Williamson Says He'd Love to Play for Knicks If They Take Him in NBA Draft

Nell Redmond/Associated Press

New York Knicks fans have been dreaming of Zion Williamson potentially suiting up for their team for at least the past year. It seems the Duke star wouldn't mind that either.

"To the New York fans, I really appreciate the love and support," Williamson said, per Steve Serby of the New York Post. "If the Knicks did draft me, I would love to be there."

"I know that they're a very historic-like team. They have a lot of history based off of," he added when asked about the franchise. "I mean, if they draft me, it'd be an honor to play for them."

Williamson has been considered the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft for much of the year, with Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicting he would go first overall to the Knicks in his latest mock draft.

The 6'7", 285-pound freshman certainly deserves that designation as he enters the NCAA tournament averaging 22.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. He was named the ACC Player of the Year despite missing almost six games with a knee injury.

New York is doing its part to get him, falling to 14-58 on the season for the worst record in the NBA.

On the other hand, the new lottery system only gives the Knicks as well as the second- and third-worst teams (currently Phoenix and Cleveland, respectively) a 14 percent chance to land the No. 1 pick, per Tankathon.

AJ Neuharth-Keusch of USA Today argued the Knicks need him more than any other team to help transform the organization.

Williamson would be on board, although he has stayed diplomatic heading into the draft process.

"Whatever team drafts me," he explained, "that's where I want to be."