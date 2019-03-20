2019 NBA Mock Draft: Full 1st-Round Predictions Entering March Madness

16 of 16

21. San Antonio Spurs: Jontay Porter (Missouri, C, Sophomore)

Porter shot, passed and defended well enough as a freshman to warrant first-round consideration. He needed to improve his conditioning last year, and that was before the ACL injury that sidelined him for the entire 2018-19 season. But long term, the Spurs should see him as a stretch 5 with a high skill and IQ level. Porter's medical reports will be in high demand before the draft.

22. Boston Celtics: Grant Williams (Tennessee, PF/C, Junior)

One team will view Williams as a value pick who'll slide to No. 22 based on age and a perceived limited ceiling. He could be a bargain here—a long-term role player with a high floor propped up by toughness, skill and special IQ as a passer and defender. Non-lottery teams hoping for a chance to draft Williams may want to root for Tennessee getting sent home early from the NCAA tournament.

23. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (Virginia Tech, SG, Sophomore)

Alexander-Walker's breakout year started losing steam more than a month ago. However, he's still an enticing first-round prospect with 6'5" size, comfortable shooting range and improved playmaking ability that should allow Indiana to use him as a ball-screen creator as well as a floor-spacer.

24. Portland Trail Blazers: Chuma Okeke (Auburn, PF, Sophomore)

On a roll entering the NCAA tournament, Okeke is a potential riser after his 18 points, 13 rebounds and five three-pointers in Auburn's SEC tournament final win over Tennessee. He isn't the most creative scorer, but his physical tools (6'8", 230lbs), shooting potential and defensive versatility suggest he's suited for the NBA. Even if Auburn goes down early, Okeke will be trending during the predraft process.

25. Cleveland Cavaliers (via Rockets): Talen Horton-Tucker (Iowa State, SG/SF, Freshman)

Horton-Tucker won't be for everyone, assuming his 233-pound frame and weak explosiveness raise questions about his transition from Iowa State to NBA guard. On the other hand, he's far quicker than he looks, and his ball-handling and shot-making have popped throughout the season. Cleveland's coaching staff will want to work on improving Horton-Tuckers' body and decision-making, but he's also expected to be the youngest NCAA prospect in the draft, as he won't turn 19 until around Thanksgiving.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: Matisse Thybulle (Washington, SF, Senior)

Thybulle has built himself up as an intriguing option in the 20s for his defensive-specialist potential. Even if Washington's zone inflates his numbers, the senior's 3.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game reflect his spectacular playmaking instincts. He won't offer a great deal offensively, but 189 career threes should be enough to convince Philadelphia.

27. Brooklyn Nets (via Nuggets): Nassir Little (North Carolina, SF/PF, Freshman)

Little might want to fast-forward toward workouts, but the NCAA tournament does represent another opportunity for him to impress NBA decision-makers, particularly with North Carolina in position to go far. There is still time for his skills and feel to catch up with his tremendous physical profile and athleticism. But his minimal improvement since his arrival at UNC could result in a major draft-night slide.

28. Golden State Warriors: Isaiah Roby (Nebraska, PF/C, Junior)

Roby will draw first-round looks for his NBA fit rather than his college production or consistency. He checks the modern big-man boxes with the potential to stretch the floor, attack closeouts and switch defensively, although he'll likely need a few years before he can be a consistent role player.

29. San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors): Tre Jones (Duke, PG, Freshman)

Jones doesn't project as anything more than a backup. But he could run the Spurs' second unit on a rookie contract for the next four years, making him a worthwhile pick this late in the first round. Despite obvious athletic and scoring limitations, Jones' passing IQ and defensive pressure should be enough to help him stick and contribute to the right team.

30. Milwaukee Bucks: KZ Okpala (Stanford, SF/PF, Sophomore)

A 6'9" combo forward, Okpala has developed as a ball-handler, driving scorer and capable three-point shooter. He's had a breakout season, but he's still too much potential over polish for a perimeter-based skill player. Okpala will receive looks from teams in the 20s and could easily go in that range, especially if he shoots well in workouts.

