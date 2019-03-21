NBA Rumors: Suns Interested in Kevin McHale, Jim Paxson for GM Opening

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 21, 2019

Houston Rockets head coach Kevin McHale watches from the sideline in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Monday, Nov. 2, 2015, in Houston. (AP Photo/Pat Sullivan)
Pat Sullivan/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns are interested in former Minnesota Timberwolves general manager Kevin McHale and former Cleveland Cavaliers GM Jim Paxson for their general manager vacancy, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Stein reported Phoenix has already contacted McHale about the position.

The Suns have been without a permanent GM since firing Ryan McDonough eight days before the 2018-19 season began last October. Vice president of basketball operations James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein have been handling GM responsibilities on an interim basis.

McHale, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame as a player, has experience both on the sideline and in the front office. He spent parts of seven seasons as a head coach, two with the Timberwolves and five with the Houston Rockets. He also spent more than a decade as the vice president of basketball operations in Minnesota.

The 61-year-old hasn't been with an NBA team since Houston fired him in November 2015. He has worked as an analyst for TNT in recent years.

Paxson served as the Cavaliers GM from 1999 to 2005. He has been a member of the Chicago Bulls front office since 2006 and currently holds the title of director of pro personnel. He is the older brother of John Paxson, the Bulls' executive vice president of basketball operations.

