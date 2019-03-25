NBA Teams with Most on the Line During 2019 Free Agency

1 of 6

Milwaukee Bucks

Brook Lopez, Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon are all ticketed for free agency this summer. If their exits deplete the Bucks' talent pool enough to frustrate Giannis Antetokounmpo, the likelihood that he re-signs in 2021 might diminish. But Milwaukee should be able to retain all three at reasonable rates and, most importantly, Antetokounmpo is still under contract for two more seasons. That the Bucks already locked down Eric Bledsoe with a $70 million extension suggests there may be minimal drama on the way.

As long as Giannis is around, the Bucks aren't facing the same kind of stakes as our top five teams.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clips walked the line expertly this season, staying competitive in the present while building for the future. Now, if they land Kawhi Leonard, they'll complete a total overhaul in only two seasons. Remember, Chris Paul, Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan represented this team's core as recently as June 2017.

The New York Times' Marc Stein wrote in February: "A genuine confidence about their Kawhi chances emanates from the Clippers every time I'm around them. They obviously can't say it for public consumption, but the sense I get is that the Clippers see themselves as the favorites for Leonard."

Land Leonard, and the Clips will find themselves right in the thick of the West's top teams. If they miss out, they'll still have cap flexibility, incoming picks and young talent. Not a bad place to be.

Toronto Raptors

This is basically the flip side of the Clippers' situation, as the Raptors head into free agency with the chance to lose Leonard. If they do, it could trigger a more extensive change that includes moving veterans like Kyle Lowry or Marc Gasol (who'll almost certainly opt in to the final year of his deal; conventional centers heading into their age-35 seasons simply can't do better than the $25. 6 million Gasol is due next year).

Of course, if Toronto stays the course after Leonard's exit, it'll still be competitive. Lowry, Gasol and Serge Ibaka provide veteran savvy while Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby present the cheap, team-controlled upside plays contenders need.

Worst case, the Raps move on from Lowry, Gasol and Ibaka (all of whom are on expiring deals in 2019-20) and pile up assets to fit around Siakam and Anunoby.