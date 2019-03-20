Video: Watch Celtics' Marcus Smart Get Ejected for Shoving 76ers' Joel Embiid

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was ejected early in the third quarter of Wednesday night's game after sparking an on-court skirmish by shoving Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid to the court after a collision on a screen.

The 7'0", 250-pound big man leaned in with his shoulder on the screen and knocked his 6'4", 220-pound opponent down:

Smart's shove earned him a flagrant-2 and an ejection, and Embiid was given a technical.

As Smart made his way to the locker room, he welcomed the jeers from the Wells Fargo Center crowd:

He exited the game with three points and four assists in 19 minutes.

This is not the first time this season Smart—known as a fiery competitor—has been ejected after finding himself at the center of an on-court confrontation. Back on Jan. 19, he was removed from a contest against the Atlanta Hawks when he went after DeAndre' Bembry following an exchange of words:

Smart was fined $35,000 for his actions.

Of note, Embiid previously enraged an opponent when he delivered a hard foul to Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook in January.

At this point in the season, neither Boston nor Philadelphia can afford to lose a player, whether to suspension or injury. Both the Celtics (43-28) and the Sixers (46-25) are among the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

It's worth noting a Boston-Philadelphia matchup could still happen in the first round of the playoffs. The Sixers currently own just a 2.5-game lead over the Indiana Pacers, who sit at No. 4 in the East.