Video: Watch Kevin Durant Surprise Kids with Pizza Delivery to Their Hotel Room

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 19: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 19, 2019 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Jordan Johnson/NBAE via Getty Images)
Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant surprised a father and his kids with a pizza delivery to their hotel room on Tuesday night:

It was a cool gesture from Durant, who surely made those kids' night. The only thing better than pizza in the hotel room after checking out a basketball game is pizza delivered by the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP. 

Granted, the kids may not have enjoyed the fact that the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, 117-107, given that they appear to be T-Wolves fans.

But a bit of free pizza from Durant probably softened that blow.

