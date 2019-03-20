Video: Watch Kevin Durant Surprise Kids with Pizza Delivery to Their Hotel Room

Video: Watch Kevin Durant Surprise Kids with Pizza Delivery to Their Hotel RoomMarch 20, 2019
Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant surprised a father and his kids with a pizza delivery to their hotel room on Tuesday night:
Tom Mount @TommyMount223
Thank you @KDTrey5 for making this a night we will never forget, by surprising our kids with a pizza delivery to our hotel room. What a great guy! @GolicAndWingo @TheHerd @RealSkipBayless https://t.co/hLyrsUO3ob
It was a cool gesture from Durant, who surely made those kids' night. The only thing better than pizza in the hotel room after checking out a basketball game is pizza delivered by the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP.
Granted, the kids may not have enjoyed the fact that the Warriors beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, 117-107, given that they appear to be T-Wolves fans.
But a bit of free pizza from Durant probably softened that blow.
