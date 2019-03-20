Fowler: 'No Deal Is Imminent' for Ben Roethlisberger's Next Steelers Contract

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers and longtime starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger reportedly aren't close to finalizing an extension as he enters the final season of his four-year, $87.4 million contract.

On Tuesday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported "no deal is imminent" as the value of QB contracts has skyrocketed since Big Ben signed his last deal.

"A good barometer might just be the 2020 franchise tag numbers, which one league source estimates will be around $28 million, depending on the salary cap," Fowler noted about a potential annual base salary. "Reaching or exceeding that number would place Roethlisberger in the top tier."

