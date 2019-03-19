Patriots News: Martellus Bennett to Stay Retired, Won't Join Brother Michael

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Former NFL tight end Martellus Bennett confirmed Monday he will not come out of retirement to play alongside his brother, Michael Bennett, with the New England Patriots.

Bennett made the announcement on Instagram and pointed toward his commitment to his Imagination Agency and working with children as the reasoning behind his decision to stay retired:

"This is why I can't come out of retirement. I would love to play ball with my brother it would truly be a dream come true. But my biggest dream is to change lives with my creativity and that is what I am currently doing @theimaginationagency these kids don't need another athlete to look up to or to aspire to be there's plenty of inspiration out there for that. I want to inspire the next wave of creatives. The storytellers. The engineers. The designers. The doctors. The filmmakers. The composers. Tech moguls. And maybe a few athletes who like me never felt like they belonged in a locker room. I was never one of the guys guys most of my teammates would tell that. I've always been a creative who enjoyed competing. I'm playing the game that I was made to play and it's the most fun I've ever had. Scoring touchdowns winning a super bowl has never made me feel the way seeing kids/families/people enjoying things I have created. I'm doing my life's work fulfilling what I believe to be my life's purpose. I hope everyone finds something that makes them as happy and as fulfilled as I have with my work @theimaginationagency I appreciate all of the love but this is waaaaayyy bigger than the game of football."

After the Patriots acquired Michael Bennett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Martellus had interest in coming out of retirement to join his brother, but Michael called it "fake news" during a discussion at Princeton University.

