Mets Rumors: Jacob deGrom Contract Negotiations Ongoing Ahead of Deadline

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Mets continue to negotiate a long-term extension for reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, SNY's Andy Martino reported Monday.

According to Martino, both sides have set March 28 as the tentative deadline for negotiations to end and that there's "optimism in some corners" of finalizing a deal before then.

DeGrom and the Mets avoided arbitration in January, agreeing to a one-year, $17 million deal. Should he and the team fail to settle on a multiyear contract, the right-hander will have to go through the process one more time in 2020 before he's eligible for free agency in 2021.

Martino reported deGrom is looking to get around $150 million over five years. A $30 million salary would rank fourth-highest among starting pitchers, tying deGrom with Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, per Spotrac. Jon Lester is in fifth at a little over $25.8 million.

The March 28 deadline coincides with Opening Day for the Mets. They open the 2019 season on the road against the Nationals for a three-game series.

Both the Mets and deGrom should have some level of urgency to work out terms on a new contract sooner rather than later.

Getting him re-signed now will resolve one of the bigger questions hanging over the franchise and send a message to the rest of the roster that ownership is committed to building a winner.

DeGrom, meanwhile, would have the comfort of financial security. He didn't make his MLB debut until he was 25, so he'll be 32 when he's a free agent.

Dallas Keuchel was the 2015 American League Cy Young winner and a two-time All-Star with the Houston Astros. He also turned 31 in January and has yet to sign with a team.

Even Patrick Corbin, who's a year younger than deGrom, got less money than what deGrom is reportedly seeking. Corbin signed with the Washington Nationals for $140 million over six years.

Although deGrom is poised to be one of the best starting pitchers on the 2021 free-agent market—joining among others Trevor Bauer, James Paxton and Kyle Hendricks—getting a massive offer would be far from a guarantee.