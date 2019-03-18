Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns, Giants Deal Hinged on Jabrill Peppers

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns was reportedly contingent on the New York Giants' acquisition of Jabrill Peppers.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the deal "would not have happened" without Peppers' inclusion. The Browns sent Peppers along with a first- (17th overall) and third-round pick (95th) to New York for Beckham, giving them one of the most formidable offenses in football.

Peppers, 23, was a 2017 first-round pick in Cleveland and has started 29 games in his first two NFL seasons.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.