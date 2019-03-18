Odell Beckham Jr. Trade Rumors: Browns, Giants Deal Hinged on Jabrill Peppers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Odell Beckham Jr. attends the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Trading Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns was reportedly contingent on the New York Giants' acquisition of Jabrill Peppers.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the deal "would not have happened" without Peppers' inclusion. The Browns sent Peppers along with a first- (17th overall) and third-round pick (95th) to New York for Beckham, giving them one of the most formidable offenses in football.

Peppers, 23, was a 2017 first-round pick in Cleveland and has started 29 games in his first two NFL seasons.

        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Schefter: Fins Signed Fitz with 'Eyes' on Tua

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Schefter: Fins Signed Fitz with 'Eyes' on Tua

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking Every Division After Week 1 of Free Agency

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ranking Every Division After Week 1 of Free Agency

    Tyler Brooke
    via Bleacher Report

    Burning Questions Heading into Free Agency Week 2

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Burning Questions Heading into Free Agency Week 2

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Dolphins Sign Ryan Fitzpatrick

    Miami reportedly gives QB a 2-year deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Dolphins Sign Ryan Fitzpatrick

    Miami reportedly gives QB a 2-year deal

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report