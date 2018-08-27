Report: Odell Beckham Jr., Giants Agree to Record 5-Year, $95 Million Contract

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The New York Giants and superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly eached an agreement Monday on a five-year, $95 million max contract.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reported the agreement, noting that $65 million is guaranteed money. Beckham's teammate Roger Lewis also shared a video of the receiver dancing in the locker room after the deal was done:

Beckham skipped the Giants' organized team activities last May, but he didn't immediately announce the reason for his decision. ESPN's Adam Schefter later reported missing the voluntary workouts was "directly related to the wide receiver's desire for a new contract."

The issue was raised with Giants co-owner John Mara during a Town Hall-style event with fans last June, and he made the team's intentions clear, per Art Stapleton of The Record.

"Obviously we want him to be a Giant for the rest of his career," Mara said.

The feeling was mutual. Beckham, a three-time Pro Bowl selection and the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year, previously discussed his desire to remain in New York for a "long time."

Last July, Kaylee Pofahl and Paul Schwartz of the New York Post passed along comments the wideout made during a football camp in New Jersey aimed toward kids.

"I wanted to do one back home [in New Orleans] as well, but this is my first one so New York's gonna be my home for a long time, so I felt like might as well start here and then go back home," Beckham said. "Kinda see how this went and obviously it turned out great, so looking forward to doing many more."

As always, it came down to making the financial side work for both sides. Spotrac noted Beckham only counted $3.3 million during the 2017 season, which came to an end prematurely for the fan favorite after he suffered a broken ankle in early October.

It's a figure that showcased the massive bargain he was for the Giants based on the 2014 first-round pick's production across his first three NFL seasons.

Beckham tallied 288 catches for 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns across his first 43 games. That includes a career-high 101 grabs for 1,367 yards and 10 scores during the 2016 campaign. The catch total ranked third in the league behind Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown.

He had caught 25 passes for 302 yards and three TDs in four games before the injury in 2017.

His on-field success hasn't been without some off-field controversy, though. The 25-year-old LSU product came under intense scrutiny after he joined a group of teammates on a boat trip the week before the team's 38-13 playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in January 2017.

Yet working out a new contract with the receiver was always a no-brainer for the Giants. He's quickly developed into one of the NFL's most dynamic playmakers, highlighted by his trademark one-handed catches, and he would have been nearly impossible to replace.

While the financial commitment is greater under the new deal, Beckham is entering what should be his peak seasons and should provide New York's offense with plenty of bang for the buck moving forward.