Kevin Durant Limps to Locker Room with Calf Injury vs. Rockets; Won't Return

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant suffered a right calf strain in Game 5 of his team's NBA Western Conference semifinal playoff series versus the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and was soon ruled out.

McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer" Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes Right Arrow Icon

Durant, who suffered the injury late in the third quarter, scored 22 points in 32 minutes before the injury.

KD is on his way to becoming one of the most decorated players in NBA history with two championships, two NBA Finals MVP awards, a regular-season MVP and 10 All-Star selections. However, the 30-year-old has dealt with a variety of injuries in recent years, forcing him to miss at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons. Most recently, an ankle injury temporarily sidelined him in March.

If he misses time, veteran swingman Andre Iguodala could move to the 3, with Kevon Looney reassuming his starting role at the 5. Shaun Livingston, Alfonzo McKinnie and Jonas Jerebko are other candidates to see more playing time on the wing.

The star-studded Warriors feature more than enough talent to overcome a short-term injury for Durant. But an extended absence would be a more serious issue as they attempt to chase down their third straight NBA title, especially with DeMarcus Cousins already sidelined with a torn left quad.