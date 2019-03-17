Yankees Rumors: Gio Gonzalez Offered Contract; NY Isn't Optimistic About Talks

Harry How/Getty Images

The New York Yankees made a contract offer to free-agent starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

However, Heyman added there isn't "a great deal of optimism at moment" while clarifying the two sides could eventually work out their differences.

