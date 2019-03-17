Yankees Rumors: Gio Gonzalez Offered Contract; NY Isn't Optimistic About Talks

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 17, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 16: Pitcher Gio Gonzalez #47 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches during the first inning of Game Four of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Harry How/Getty Images

The New York Yankees made a contract offer to free-agent starting pitcher Gio Gonzalez, according to MLB Network's Jon Heyman.

However, Heyman added there isn't "a great deal of optimism at moment" while clarifying the two sides could eventually work out their differences.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

