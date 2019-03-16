Malcolm Brogdon's Foot Injury Diagnosed as Plantar Fascia Tear, Out Indefinitely

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks guard Malcolm Brogdon, who has played an integral part in his team's league-best 52-17 record, is out indefinitely with a minor plantar fascia tear in his right foot, per a team announcement.

The 26-year-old is averaging 15.6 points on 50.5 percent shooting with 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. He is also knocking down 42.6 percent of his threes.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Malika Andrews of ESPN reported that Brogdon will be out for six to eight weeks.

Brogdon suffered the injury during the Bucks' 113-98 win over the Miami Heat on Friday after playing seven minutes. The team initially announced him out because of right heel soreness before releasing the official information Saturday.

Provided the reported timeline is accurate, Brogdon stands to miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs, which begin on April 13. The best-case scenario is a return before the conference semifinals in late April. A worst-case scenario is a comeback prior to the conference finals in mid-May.

Brogdon's minutes may also be limited as he works his way back from the injury, so the Bucks will need to rely on their reserves for extra minutes well into the postseason provided they reach the later rounds.

Nikola Mirotic replaced Brogdon on the court and started the second half in his place. The ex-Chicago Bull and New Orleans Pelican has averaged 11.5 points in 22.7 minutes per game for the Bucks. The 6'10" forward provides more size and better rebounding ability than the 6'5" guard, but he can't act as the team's de facto backup floor general, a role that Brogdon has filled.

Shooting guard Pat Connaughton should also see more action. The four-year veteran is posting 6.0 points on 44.9 percent shooting in 18.4 minutes per game.

The Bucks are currently in the driver's seat for the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed, three games ahead of the second-place Toronto Raptors.

They will likely have no issue advancing to the second round sans Brogdon considering that every team outside the top five in the East has a mediocre 35-33 record at best, but a conference semifinal matchup against the 44-25 Indiana Pacers, 44-25 Philadelphia 76ers or 43-27 Boston Celtics could prove tough if the guard isn't back in time.