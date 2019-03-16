Yankees News: Top Prospect Estevan Florial's Wrist Injury Diagnosed as Fracture

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The New York Yankees received bad news after top prospect Estevan Florial crashed into the wall during Saturday's spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Per James Wagner of the New York Times, the Yankees announced Florial was diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his right wrist and will undergo more tests on Monday.

The play occurred during the eighth inning of New York's 17-7 win when Florial was attempting to make a catch.

Florial, 21, is New York's best prospect and ranks No. 57 on MLB.com's Top 100 list for 2019. The Dominican native hit .283/.377/.422 with six homers in 84 games across three levels last season.

He missed more than two months in 2018 due to a fractured hamate bone in his right hand.

Even though Florial likely wasn't going to be in New York's outfield mix this season after finishing 2018 in High-A, losing at-bats due to injury will continue to delay his development path to the big leagues.

It's unclear at this point how much time Florial will miss. The 2019 minor league season begins on April 4 for full-season teams.