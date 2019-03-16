Raiders News: OT Donald Penn Released After Oakland Signs Trent Brown

Joe Mahoney/Associated Press

Days after the Oakland Raiders introduced offensive tackle Trent Brown, they are saying goodbye to left tackle Donald Penn.

Penn and the Raiders have mutually agreed to part ways, the team announced on Saturday afternoon. Penn spent five seasons in Oakland and started in 66 games. The 35-year-old posted a message to Raider Nation:

In his statement, Penn thanked Raiders head coach Jon Gruden. Gruden signed Penn as an undrafted free agent in 2007 when he was still the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While his time as a Raider has come to an end, Penn made it clear he has no intention of ending his career, writing, "I still feel I have years LefT in me as a starter in the NFL."

Penn's departure presumably has much to do with the Raiders signing Brown to a four-year, $66 million deal.

Brown will turn 26 years old on April 13 and started all 16 games for the New England Patriots last season. Contrastingly, Penn was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 3 with a leg injury. He appeared in just four games in 2018.

The Raiders have made several moves offensively so far in free agency to try to reverse their 4-12 2018 record.

Most notably, Oakland executed a blockbuster trade to land All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Shortly after, wide receiver Tyrell Williams was signed to a four-year, $44 million deal as a free agent.

Brown will be tasked with buying quarterback Derek Carr more time in the pocket to get them the ball, as he was sacked 51 times last season.

As a new wave of talent arrives in the Bay, Penn exits as the longest-tenured player on the roster (h/t Josh Dubow of the Associated Press).

Now, Penn joins backup quarter AJ McCarron and wide receiver Jordy Nelson as being released by Oakland.