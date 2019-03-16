Bryce Harper Day-to-Day with Ankle Injury, No Concerns About Missing Opening Day

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper's status for Opening Day does not appear to be in doubt after he suffered a right foot contusion after being hit by a 96 mph fastball from Trent Thornton of the Toronto Blue Jays during a spring training game Friday.

"No concerns about Opening Day at this point," Philadelphia manager Gabe Kapler said Saturday while revealing Harper's swelling reduced overnight, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The outfielder is officially day-to-day.

Harper had to overcome injuries on a few occasions during his time with the Washington Nationals. He was limited to just 100 games in 2014 because of a torn ligament in his left thumb, and he was later sidelined in 2017 by a hyperextended left knee.

The 26-year-old is coming off a .249/.393/.496 season with 34 home runs and 100 RBI for Washington. The 2015 National League MVP then landed a 13-year, $330 million deal from Philadelphia this offseason.

He is 0-for-5 with three walks and a stolen base in four appearances this spring.

The offseason acquisitions of Harper, 2018 Silver Slugger J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen and Jean Segura provided depth to a lineup that already featured Rhys Hoskins (34 home runs last season), Odubel Herrera (22) and Maikel Franco (22).

In the unlikely event Harper misses time, Nick Williams (a career .269 hitter) figures to be the leading candidate to fill in on the corner alongside McCutchen and Herrera.