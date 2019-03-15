Video: Bryce Harper Hit by Pitch, Leaves Game vs. Blue Jays with Ankle Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays Monday, March 11, 2019, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper left Friday's spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays after he was hit in the right ankle by a 96 mph fastball.

Harper fell to the ground and appeared to be in pain before he went back to the dugout.  

Harper slowly made his way to the clubhouse with team trainers: 

The biggest free-agent signing of the offseason, Harper entered Friday's game with three walks and a pair of strikeouts in limited spring training action. 

Staying healthy will be of the utmost importance for Harper as he hopes to live up to his record-setting deal. He missed 51 games in 2017 and has missed at least 15 games in five of his previous seven seasons. 

The Phillies will hold their breath and hope the new face of the franchise is not in serious danger of missing opening day after he joined the club midway through the spring. 

