Yankees Rumors: NY Interested in Signing Veteran SP Gio Gonzalez to Contract

The New York Yankees are considering bringing in outside help for their starting rotation ahead of Opening Day.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Friday that the Yankees "maintain some interest" in veteran Gio Gonzalez while noting that a deal does not appear imminent.

Gonzalez struggled in 2018, splitting his season between the Washington Nationals and Milwaukee Brewers. The Brewers traded for Gonzalez on Aug. 31 to bolster their postseason rotation, but Gonzalez ended up exiting the postseason early due to an ankle injury in Game 4 of the NLCS.

In total, the 33-year-old southpaw posted an underwhelming 4.21 ERA last season.

Gonzalez's MLB career began in 2008 with the Oakland Athletics but made his name with the Nationals from 2012-18 with his best season coming in 2012, when he posted a league-leading 21-8 record.

