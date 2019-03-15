LeBron James Appears to Tell Kawhi Leonard 'We'll Be in Touch' After Lakers Loss

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

LeBron James could be trying to keep the door open for Kawhi Leonard to join the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.

After Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to a 111-98 win over the Lakers on Thursday, James was seen telling the All-Star forward "we'll be in touch."

This doesn't necessarily indicate James is going to lead the Lakers' charge for Leonard, who can become a free agent by opting out of his current contract.

It could mean James is hosting a party for Leonard's birthday on June 29. Leonard may have asked for a role on the new Toon Squad in Space Jam 2 when it starts filming this summer.

ESPN's Michael C. Wright reported last week on Brian Windhorst's podcast he's been told Leonard doesn't have interest in signing with the Lakers.

"That's just what I've been told," Wright said. "It's what I've been told going back to last summer. I don't see that as something that's happening. I think he goes to the Clippers."

Until Leonard puts pen to paper on a contract, though, James and the Lakers can at least keep a close eye on him to gauge his interest in signing with Los Angeles.