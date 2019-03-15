LeBron James Appears to Tell Kawhi Leonard 'We'll Be in Touch' After Lakers Loss

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 15, 2019

TORONTO, ON - MARCH 14: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers battles for space with Kawhi Leonard #2 of the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on March 14, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

LeBron James could be trying to keep the door open for Kawhi Leonard to join the Los Angeles Lakers this summer. 

After Leonard led the Toronto Raptors to a 111-98 win over the Lakers on Thursday, James was seen telling the All-Star forward "we'll be in touch."

This doesn't necessarily indicate James is going to lead the Lakers' charge for Leonard, who can become a free agent by opting out of his current contract.

It could mean James is hosting a party for Leonard's birthday on June 29. Leonard may have asked for a role on the new Toon Squad in Space Jam 2 when it starts filming this summer. 

ESPN's Michael C. Wright reported last week on Brian Windhorst's podcast he's been told Leonard doesn't have interest in signing with the Lakers. 

"That's just what I've been told," Wright said. "It's what I've been told going back to last summer. I don't see that as something that's happening. I think he goes to the Clippers."

Until Leonard puts pen to paper on a contract, though, James and the Lakers can at least keep a close eye on him to gauge his interest in signing with Los Angeles. 

