Patriots Rumors: Bruce Ellington Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Lions Stint

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

While teams around the NFL are making blockbuster deals in free agency, the New England Patriots are moving quietly in the shadows.

The Super Bowl LIII champions made a small move on Thursday afternoon by snagging wide receiver Bruce Ellington on a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ellington began 2018 with the Houston Texans before being waived on Oct. 31 off of injured reserve following a hamstring injury. The Detroit Lions picked him up, and Ellington caught 23 balls for 132 yards in four games to finish the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.