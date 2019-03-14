Patriots Rumors: Bruce Ellington Agrees to 1-Year Contract After Lions Stint

Megan ArmstrongContributor IIIMarch 14, 2019

Detroit Lions wide receiver Bruce Ellington during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio)
Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

While teams around the NFL are making blockbuster deals in free agency, the New England Patriots are moving quietly in the shadows.

The Super Bowl LIII champions made a small move on Thursday afternoon by snagging wide receiver Bruce Ellington on a one-year deal, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ellington began 2018 with the Houston Texans before being waived on Oct. 31 off of injured reserve following a hamstring injury. The Detroit Lions picked him up, and Ellington caught 23 balls for 132 yards in four games to finish the season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Report: Saints to Sign Malcom Brown

    New Orleans and former Pats DT agree to 3-year deal worth $15M

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Report: Saints to Sign Malcom Brown

    New Orleans and former Pats DT agree to 3-year deal worth $15M

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Bears to Sign Clinton-Dix

    Ha Ha signs a 1-year deal worth $3.5M

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Bears to Sign Clinton-Dix

    Ha Ha signs a 1-year deal worth $3.5M

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Bennett Jokes About Loving Brady's Hair

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Bennett Jokes About Loving Brady's Hair

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Eagles Trade Michael Bennet to Patriots

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Eagles Trade Michael Bennet to Patriots

    Philadelphia Eagles
    via Philadelphia Eagles