Former Patriots WR Chris Hogan Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Panthers

Justin Berl/Getty Images

Former New England Patriots receiver Chris Hogan has found a new home with the Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers announced Friday they signed Hogan. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport noted the contract is for one year.

The 30-year-old is coming off an up-and-down 2018 season, which he finished with 35 catches for 532 yards with three touchdowns while playing all 16 games.

While only Josh Gordon bettered Hogan's 15.2 yards-per-reception average, expectations were high for Hogan after an impressive 2017 season saw him he total 439 yards and five touchdowns in just nine games. He also stepped up with 128 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In 2016, the receiver led the entire NFL with 17.9 yards per reception.

Hogan had a chance to make a big impact in 2019 with the Patriots light on receivers for much of the season, but he never really established himself as a go-to option.

Still, he was a reliable option on the outside and had the trust of Tom Brady, which is often a big endorsement for players.

Doug Kyed of NESN noted in late February that Hogan was generating interest in free agency. In mid-March, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported the New York Giants had spoken to his reps.

The Panthers ended up landing him, adding an experienced player who brings two Super Bowl titles to a team hoping to find more success next season.

Carolina has spent this offseason adding depth at receiver. The team lost Devin Funchess to the Indianapolis Colts in free agency, but he will be replaced by the newly acquired Hogan and Torrey Smith.

The Panthers also have Christian McCaffrey and Greg Olsen among their stable of playmakers.

Although Hogan likely won't be the team's No. 1 option, he should provide a valuable safety net on the outside for Cam Newton.