Michael Bennett Jokes About Loving Tom Brady's Hair After Joining Patriots

Michael Perez/Associated Press

Most people seem to love or hate the New England Patriots. Michael Bennett got a chance to experience both emotions.

The defensive end was sent to New England this week in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his hatred seems to have melted away.

"I used to hate the Patriots," he joked in a video on the team's official website. "I'd hate it because they'd win so much. I'd hate it because Tom Brady's hair was long. I'd hate it that [Bill] Belichick would wear sweaters. But now that I'm here, I love you. I love Tom Brady's hair."

Bennett spent the past year with the Eagles, the team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII one year earlier. He was on the losing side when New England defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Watching Brady and the Patriots win seemingly every year is a great way to generate some hatred, especially when his brother, Martellus Bennett, won a Super Bowl with the team three years ago.

Of course, it will be easy to remove these negative feelings if the squad can help him get a ring.