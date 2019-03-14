Michael Bennett Jokes About Loving Tom Brady's Hair After Joining Patriots

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 14, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles' Michael Bennett celebrates after sacking New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Michael Perez/Associated Press

Most people seem to love or hate the New England Patriots. Michael Bennett got a chance to experience both emotions.

The defensive end was sent to New England this week in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, and his hatred seems to have melted away.

"I used to hate the Patriots," he joked in a video on the team's official website. "I'd hate it because they'd win so much. I'd hate it because Tom Brady's hair was long. I'd hate it that [Bill] Belichick would wear sweaters. But now that I'm here, I love you. I love Tom Brady's hair."

Bennett spent the past year with the Eagles, the team that beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII one year earlier. He was on the losing side when New England defeated the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

Watching Brady and the Patriots win seemingly every year is a great way to generate some hatred, especially when his brother, Martellus Bennett, won a Super Bowl with the team three years ago.

Of course, it will be easy to remove these negative feelings if the squad can help him get a ring.  

Related

    Report: Giants Remain Committed to Eli for 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Giants Remain Committed to Eli for 2019

    New York Giants
    via New York Giants

    Eagles Trade Michael Bennet to Patriots

    New England Patriots logo
    New England Patriots

    Eagles Trade Michael Bennet to Patriots

    Philadelphia Eagles
    via Philadelphia Eagles

    Free Agency's Biggest Surprises So Far

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Free Agency's Biggest Surprises So Far

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report

    Searching for Superstars in the NFL’s Bargain Bin

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Searching for Superstars in the NFL’s Bargain Bin

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer