Giants Rumors: NY Commits to Eli Manning for 2019 Amid Links to Kyler Murray

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The New York Giants are reportedly expected to stick with veteran quarterback Eli Manning for the 2019 season.

According to ESPN.com's Dan Graziano on Thursday, Manning will earn an $11.5 million salary, $500,000 workout bonus and $5 million roster bonus if he is still on the team Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. If the Giants were to release Manning, they would save $17 million against the cap and carry a dead-money charge of $6.2 million.

Despite ESPN.com's Jordan Raanan reporting that the Giants will meet with top NFL draft quarterback prospect Kyler Murray after his pro day on Wednesday, they are seemingly prepared to move forward with Manning as the starter for the 16th consecutive season.

New York appears to be entering rebuild mode after allowing safety Landon Collins to sign with the Washington Redskins in free agency and trading wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cleveland Browns for safety Jabrill Peppers, a first-round pick and a third-round pick.

While Manning's presence could be a good thing for the young players around him in 2019, Rotoworld's Evan Silva isn't convinced that keeping Manning is a smart move:

The 38-year-old is coming off a fairly productive season that saw him complete a career-best 66 percent of his passes for 4,299 yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for a Giants team that went 5-11 after going 3-13 the previous season.

His play has largely declined behind a suspect offensive line over the past few years, though, since he hit the 30-touchdown mark in both 2014 and 2015.

Last season, Manning had the benefit of Beckham and running back Saquon Barkley as his primary weapons. Barkley will be back in 2019 and perhaps have an even larger role in the offense, but with Sterling Shepard and Corey Coleman penciled in as his top two receivers, the tools needed for Manning to succeed next season may not be in place.

Although Manning's skills have clearly declined, he is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion who would be an ideal mentor for a young quarterback. With the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, it is possible that the Giants could select Oklahoma's Murray or Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins, either of whom could sit and learn behind Manning for a year.

The Cardinals have been heavily linked to Murray with the No. 1 overall pick, which could make another young quarterback available in Josh Rosen, who Patricia Traina of InsideFootball.com believes could interest the Giants:

If the Cards do draft Murray and part ways with Rosen, the Giants could trade for him and allow him to be Manning's protege. Rosen was the No. 10 overall pick in last year's draft, and he started 13 games for the Cards as a rookie.

The results weren't great, with 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions to go along with a 3-10 record, but he has potential nonetheless.

Trading for Rosen would also allow the Giants to use the Nos. 6 and 17 overall picks on other areas of need, of which there are many.

Although the Giants appear ready to move forward with Manning in 2019, it doesn't preclude them from acquiring another young quarterback, and refraining from rushing that young signal-caller into action could prove to be a smart move in the long run.