Draymond Green on Rockets' Comments: 'I'm Not Sure Stupidity Juices Anyone'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 14, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Draymond Green (23) dunks the ball as Houston Rockets' Kenneth Faried (35) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn't too concerned about the Houston Rockets' comments in advance of the Dubs' 106-104 win over their opponents on Wednesday, as noted by his postgame remarks:

The two sides got into it a bit in the days leading up to the game. It all started with Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's seemingly innocuous comments about the team needing to make a statement against the surging Rockets, who had won nine in a row overall and all three of its games this season versus Golden State:

Rockets center Clint Capela offered a retort:

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni also provided an interesting one-liner when referencing the Curry comments, which occurred after a 115-111 loss to the last-place Phoenix Suns.

"Yeah, well, they should have probably said it before the game," D'Antoni joked.

The line doesn't seem as bad when placed in context with his other remarks:

"I'm sure they are [wanting to send a statement]," he said. "Why wouldn't they? I'd be surprised if they didn't feel that way.

"They were going to make a statement. They were going to come out, they were going to play. They probably stated the obvious. If they didn't say anything, I'm sure they're thinking it.

"You know how today is. Everybody's got something to say. I've got something to say."

D'Antoni is also known for making lighthearted comments in interviews, and there certainly didn't seem to be animus or cockiness behind his line.

Still, the comments were out there leading into the game, a back-and-forth affair eventually won by Golden State.

The Rockets and Warriors have seen a lot of each other over the past two seasons, with the teams facing off in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Golden State won that series in seven games, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the two teams play each other again with an NBA Finals berth on the line.

If that's the case, then it will be interesting to see if the two sides offer any soundbites or remain mum like Rockets guard James Harden did.

"I don't know how [the Warriors] feel," he told reporters after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. "All I'm worried about is what's in this locker room."

Houston and Golden State do not play each other for the remainder of the regular season.

Related

    What We Learned from Thrilling Win Over Rockets

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    What We Learned from Thrilling Win Over Rockets

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area

    PatBev Takes Shot at Lonzo 👀

    SVP: 'I say Lonzo...you say what?' Pat Beverley: 'Easy'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PatBev Takes Shot at Lonzo 👀

    SVP: 'I say Lonzo...you say what?' Pat Beverley: 'Easy'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Cousins’ Play More Important to Dubs Than Wins, Losses

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Cousins’ Play More Important to Dubs Than Wins, Losses

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Dwight Howard Denies Allegations of Threatening Masin Elije amid Lawsuit

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dwight Howard Denies Allegations of Threatening Masin Elije amid Lawsuit

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report