Draymond Green on Rockets' Comments: 'I'm Not Sure Stupidity Juices Anyone'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green isn't too concerned about the Houston Rockets' comments in advance of the Dubs' 106-104 win over their opponents on Wednesday, as noted by his postgame remarks:

The two sides got into it a bit in the days leading up to the game. It all started with Warriors point guard Stephen Curry's seemingly innocuous comments about the team needing to make a statement against the surging Rockets, who had won nine in a row overall and all three of its games this season versus Golden State:

Rockets center Clint Capela offered a retort:

Houston head coach Mike D'Antoni also provided an interesting one-liner when referencing the Curry comments, which occurred after a 115-111 loss to the last-place Phoenix Suns.

"Yeah, well, they should have probably said it before the game," D'Antoni joked.

The line doesn't seem as bad when placed in context with his other remarks:

"I'm sure they are [wanting to send a statement]," he said. "Why wouldn't they? I'd be surprised if they didn't feel that way.

"They were going to make a statement. They were going to come out, they were going to play. They probably stated the obvious. If they didn't say anything, I'm sure they're thinking it.

"You know how today is. Everybody's got something to say. I've got something to say."

D'Antoni is also known for making lighthearted comments in interviews, and there certainly didn't seem to be animus or cockiness behind his line.

Still, the comments were out there leading into the game, a back-and-forth affair eventually won by Golden State.

The Rockets and Warriors have seen a lot of each other over the past two seasons, with the teams facing off in the 2018 Western Conference Finals. Golden State won that series in seven games, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see the two teams play each other again with an NBA Finals berth on the line.

If that's the case, then it will be interesting to see if the two sides offer any soundbites or remain mum like Rockets guard James Harden did.

"I don't know how [the Warriors] feel," he told reporters after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. "All I'm worried about is what's in this locker room."

Houston and Golden State do not play each other for the remainder of the regular season.