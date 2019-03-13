NBA Title Odds 2019: Warriors Remain Overwhelming Favorite Ahead of Bucks

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the 2019 NBA playoffs near, the Golden State Warriors remain the heavy favorites to win the championship as they look to complete a three-peat.

However, the Milwaukee Bucks and the Houston Rockets are viewed as the teams most likely to dethrone the two-time defending champs:

In other words, betting on an underdog could pay off big if the Warriors stumble.

Golden State has made it to four consecutive Finals, winning three titles during that span. Since adding Kevin Durant following a collapse in the 2016 Finals, the Warriors have hardly been tested in the playoffs, going a combined 32-6 over the past two postseasons.

Houston is the lone team to pose a serious threat to Golden State since the addition of Durant, taking the Warriors to seven games in the Western Conference Finals a year ago. And if not for a Chris Paul injury in Game 5, the Rockets may have finished the job.

Golden State (45-21) holds the top spot in the West, giving it the inside track for home-court advantage. However, Houston (42-25) has hit its groove recently, winning its last nine games. With reigning NBA MVP James Harden continuing to play at a high level, the Rockets appear to be peaking just in time for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Milwaukee (51-17) has controlled the Eastern Conference nearly all season. The team has been aggressive in surrounding MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo with talent, adding George Hill, Pau Gasol and Nikola Mirotic to a roster that already featured Eric Bledsoe and All-Star Khris Middleton.

In its first year under coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee (13.3) trails only Houston (15.6) in three-pointers made per game this season.

It's worth noting, though, that the Bucks have not made it past the first round since 2001.

There is plenty of cash to be made by betting on the field, but the smart money would be on the Warriors.