Klay Thompson Apologizes, Meant 'No Disrespect' to Warriors Fans After Criticism

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson tweeted Wednesday that he meant "no disrespect" to fans after his critical comments following Sunday's loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Thompson expressed his frustration with the Oracle crowd in his postgame press conference, saying the Warriors feed off the crowd energy (or lack thereof).

"I expect our crowd to be a little more into it too," Thompson told reporters. "Like, I know it's not the playoffs, but it is our last go-around at Oracle. Least you can stand up or something when we make a good play, especially in the beginning. We need that energy, especially this time of the year. It's hard to conjure up energy every single night 'cause you're looking forward to the playoffs and that run."

The Warriors are playing in their final season at Oakland's Oracle Arena, their home since 1971. They will move into San Francisco's Chase Center next season, a billion-dollar facility that some feel will take the franchise away from its home base of fans.

The Warriors, who have been one of the NBA's best home teams during their recent stretch of dominance, are 24-10 at home. They have the same number of home losses as the Minnesota Timberwolves and more than seeds No.2-No.6 in the Western Conference.

"I think I understood what he was talking about," coach Steve Kerr said Monday. "But, it's all tied together. When you play well, when you play with a great energy and a great pace and spirit, the fans are going to be naturally more excited. And on the flip side, the fans were probably more excited five years ago than they are now because the journey was fresh and new and it's different now.

"It's different for everybody ... I do know one thing—that we really thrive on the energy at Oracle. I think the fans have helped us win at a high level and we need them but we got to give them more to cheer about for sure."

The Warriors would have home-court advantage in the West if the season ended today, so obviously their play at home is a relative concern.

That said, they're the Warriors. Everyone on that roster and in the stands is waiting for the playoffs. It's hard to expect anyone to get fully up for a matchup against the tanking Suns, and the Warriors' own lack of energy in that game isn't something that can be blamed on crowd decibels.