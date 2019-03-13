Daryl Morey, Rockets Agree to 5-Year Contract Extension

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

General manager Daryl Morey will remain with the Houston Rockets for the foreseeable future after the two sides agreed on a five-year extension, according to Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle.

"I'm super happy," Morey said. "I'd love to be with the Rockets for life. This obviously solidifies us for a little while."

The 46-year-old has been in his current role since 2007.

Houston is currently in the midst of a nine-game winning streak to get to 42-25 on the season, good for third in the Western Conference entering Wednesday. The squad appears set to reach the postseason for the seventh straight year, tying the longest stretch in franchise history.

As Feigen noted, the team has also clinched a winning record for the 13th straight year, second only to the San Antonio Spurs.

"The damn Spurs still got us," Morey said. "They got us in rings and wins."

Houston is yet to win a championship under this regime or even reach an NBA Final. The squad was close last season, posting the NBA's best record during the regular season before forcing a Game 7 against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

The team fell short last year, but a similar roster will hope to have more luck this time around.

Morey put this group together, including trading for MVP favorite James Harden in 2012. The rest of the rotation came from a variety of sources, including the draft, free agency and more trades.

While a championship is still the ultimate goal, the GM has shown he can create a sustainable contender and he has been rewarded with an extended deal.