Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Seeking Restructured Contract from Browns After Trade

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Following his reported trade to the Cleveland Browns, Odell Beckham Jr. wants to restructure his contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Browns have agreed to send the 17th overall pick in the 2019 draft, a third-round pick and safety Jabrill Peppers to the New York Giants for Beckham.

Beckham's request comes after the Oakland Raiders amended Antonio Brown's contract immediately after they acquired him from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Brown will receive a little over $50.1 million through the 2021 season, up from $38.9 million under the deal's original terms. Brown's guaranteed money also climbed from zero to $30.1 million, per Florio.

Beckham signed a five-year, $95 million extension with the Giants last August, but he has good reason to either seek a new deal or renegotiate the particulars fo his current contract.

While he has $72.7 million total left between now and 2023, only $16.7 million of that is guaranteed salary, per Over the Cap. That guaranteed money is entirely contained in the 2019 season as well, so Beckham has little in the way of long-term security.

The Browns made a big investment in Beckham through Tuesday's trade. Cleveland would have few hurdles, however, if it wanted to release him at any point in the future.

In order to avoid any friction with their newest star, acceding to his demand is arguably the smart move for the Browns. Adding a few million dollars and increasing his guarantees wouldn't significantly alter their financial flexibility going forward—at least much more than adding his existing contract to the payroll did.