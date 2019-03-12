Kevin Durant Won't Play vs. Rockets After Suffering Ankle Injury Against Suns

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

OAKLAND, CA - MARCH 05: Kevin Durant #35 of the Golden State Warriors looks on against the Boston Celtics during an NBA basketball game at ORACLE Arena on March 5, 2019 in Oakland, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Kevin Durant will miss Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets, The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported. 

Durant played 30 minutes in Sunday's 115-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns but suffered an ankle injury. The San Francisco Chronicle's Connor Letourneau reported Monday the 10-time All-Star was considered day-to-day.

Ensuring Durant's health for the playoffs has to be the Warriors' top priority. He'll be a critical piece as they seek a fourth title in five seasons.

But the Warriors aren't exactly firing on all cylinders right now, as evidenced by their loss to the lowly Suns. Head coach Steve Kerr admitted to voicing his frustration with Draymond Green during the game, and Klay Thompson told reporters he had hoped to get more energy from the home crowd at Oracle Arena:

While the Warriors should remain favorites to win another championship, some cracks in the facade may be showing. A loss to the Rockets would only strengthen that perception.

Houston is already 3-0 against Golden State, and a sweep is certainly on the table with Durant unavailable.

