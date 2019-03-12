Astros' Francis Martes Suspended 80 Games After Positive Test for PED Clomiphene

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

Houston Astros relief pitcher Francis Martes received an 80-game suspension on Tuesday for a violation of MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.

MLB announced the suspension after Martes tested positive for clomiphene (via Yahoo Sports MLB).

The 23-year-old will likely miss most—if not all—of the 2019 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last August.

Heading into the 2017 season, Baseball Prospectus ranked Martes as the No. 28 prospect in MLB. However, he struggled both in Triple-A and upon his call-up to the majors.

According to Baseball Reference, he posted a 5.29 ERA in 32.1 innings in Triple-A, averaging 10.6 strikeouts and 7.8 walks per nine innings. His performance improved only marginally upon joining the Astros roster. Although his ERA climbed to 5.80 over 54.1 innings, he averaged 11.4 strikeouts and 5.1 walks.

Martes made five appearances in 2018, allowing 14 earned runs in 19.2 innings before being shut down for the year.

Martes' stock was already slipping due to his elbow troubles last season and poor performance in 2017. While his suspension overlaps with his Tommy John recovery and thus means he won't miss any additional time, it will undoubtedly lead some to wonder whether the right-hander's potential will ever materialize.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) noted clomiphene has received approval by the FDA for use by women as part of their fertility treatment. The drug isn't approved for use by men.

"In men, clomiphene can alter testosterone levels by interfering with the negative feedback loop of the hypothalamic–pituitary–gonadal axis," USADA wrote.

USADA added that clomiphene "has also appeared as an undeclared ingredient in black market products sold on the internet for performance-enhancing use."