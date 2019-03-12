David Griffin: Cavs Tried to Pair Kevin Durant, LeBron James After 2016 Finals

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2019

FILE - In this June 7, 2017, file photo, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals in Cleveland. The Warriors and Cavaliers are being penciled in to meet in the NBA Finals once again. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

While the Golden State Warriors changed the course of NBA history by signing Kevin Durant in July 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers once dreamed of teaming the former Oklahoma City Thunder star with LeBron James.

Former Cleveland general manager David Griffin recently revealed to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe that the team explored signing Durant.

"I don't believe you can dream big enough in the NBA," Griffin told Lowe. "You have to go through the exercise."

                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Feisty Cavs Clobber Raptors

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Feisty Cavs Clobber Raptors

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers

    Russ Explains Confrontation with Fans

    Westbrook says Jazz fans told him to 'get down on [his] knees like [he's] used to'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Russ Explains Confrontation with Fans

    Westbrook says Jazz fans told him to 'get down on [his] knees like [he's] used to'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kyrie Sorry for Recent Media Issues: 'Hasn't Been Perfect'

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Andre Ingram Joining Lakers

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report