David Griffin: Cavs Tried to Pair Kevin Durant, LeBron James After 2016 Finals

While the Golden State Warriors changed the course of NBA history by signing Kevin Durant in July 2016, the Cleveland Cavaliers once dreamed of teaming the former Oklahoma City Thunder star with LeBron James.

Former Cleveland general manager David Griffin recently revealed to ESPN.com's Zach Lowe that the team explored signing Durant.

"I don't believe you can dream big enough in the NBA," Griffin told Lowe. "You have to go through the exercise."

