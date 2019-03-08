Patriots Rumors: Martellus Bennett Could Unretire to Play with Brother Michael

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorMarch 8, 2019

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 12: Tight end Martellus Bennett #88 of the New England Patriots warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It's a family affair in New England, or at least it could be.

Retired NFL tight end Martellus Bennett "is interested in coming out of retirement" to play for the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Super Bowl LIII champions reportedly acquired his brother, defensive end Michael Bennett, from the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Martellus Bennett retired after the 2017 season, in which he caught 30 passes for 286 yards in nine games.

                    

