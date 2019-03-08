Patriots Rumors: Martellus Bennett Could Unretire to Play with Brother Michael

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

It's a family affair in New England, or at least it could be.

Retired NFL tight end Martellus Bennett "is interested in coming out of retirement" to play for the New England Patriots, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Super Bowl LIII champions reportedly acquired his brother, defensive end Michael Bennett, from the Philadelphia Eagles on Friday.

Martellus Bennett retired after the 2017 season, in which he caught 30 passes for 286 yards in nine games.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.