Kyrie Irving Taken to Hospital After Taking Elbow to Face During Nets Practice

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistSeptember 24, 2019

Boston Celtics' Kyrie Irving stands on the court during a stoppage in play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Boston, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was taken to the hospital after getting elbowed in the face during Tuesday's practice, according to Greg Logan of Newsday.  

The severity of the injury is not currently known.  

Injuries have plagued the 6'3", 193-pound point guard throughout his career. Last year was no different, as he missed 15 games with ailments such as a scratched cornea, left hip strain, strained right knee and bruised left thigh.

He's averaged 64 games through the first eight years of his career, never appearing in more than 75 in a single season.

Irving is coming off another solid performance, averaging 23.8 points on 48.7 percent shooting, 6.9 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game in his final year in a Boston Celtics uniform.

Losing Irving for any period of time would be a big blow to the Nets' championship aspirations, especially with two-time NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant still rehabbing his Achilles injury. But as long as Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and DeAndre Jordan, among others, remain healthy, Brooklyn can remain competitive.

